First Alert Forecast

Milder and cloudy Sunday

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 11:11 PM PDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 11:11 PM PDT

High temperatures across the valley will be in the upper 80s for the west valley and the low90s for the east valley.

As low pressure approaches gusty winds will increase for Sunday night.

Chances of rain for the local mountains on Monday evening.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries