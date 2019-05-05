Milder and cloudy Sunday
High temperatures across the valley will be in the upper 80s for the west valley and the low90s for the east valley.
As low pressure approaches gusty winds will increase for Sunday night.
Chances of rain for the local mountains on Monday evening.
