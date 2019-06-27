Mild First Week of Summer

Another fantastic day here in the Coachella Valley with a lot of sunshine and typical temperatures for this time of year. The rest of this evening is looking pleasant as well with dew point temperatures less than 50° and temperatures slowly cooling into the low 90s by 8PM & 9PM.

Southern California remains trapped between two weather systems but it's paying off for the desert with mild conditions for the first full week of summer.

Temperatures in the days ahead will resemble seasonal highs despite clouds joining our sky Friday evening and Saturday.

Alvin, the first named storm of the 2019 season, is expected to weaken as it travels northwest into cooler ocean waters. It's the moisture from this tropical system that will provide clouds to Southern California this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!