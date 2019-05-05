Mild Cinco de Mayo, more wind and possible rain this week

A mild Sunday for your Cinco de Mayo holiday celebrations around the valley, but more wind is expected tonight and through the next week.

An area of low pressure is quickly approaching the coastline, bringing cooler air with it. That means temperatures sinking to the 80's over the next work week.

Cooler air will be carried in by winds locally. Light showers are expected for the mountains on Monday, with chances for rain increasing for more of the local area by the end of the work week and the start of the next weekend. Minimal accumulation is expected at this time. No watches or warnings are in effect.