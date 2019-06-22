First Alert Forecast

Mild and seasonal

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 03:15 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 03:15 AM PDT

Winds continue to weaken Saturday, and temperatures begin to climb once again. It will still be breezy Saturday morning, but by the afternoon, conditions should be calmer.

As high pressure ushers in dry, warm air, we'll see temperatures return to seasonal averages in the low triple digits. This continues through next week.

Overnight low temperatures stay in the 70's. 


First Alert Forecast

