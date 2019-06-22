Mild and seasonal
Winds continue to weaken Saturday, and temperatures begin to climb once again. It will still be breezy Saturday morning, but by the afternoon, conditions should be calmer.
As high pressure ushers in dry, warm air, we'll see temperatures return to seasonal averages in the low triple digits. This continues through next week.
Overnight low temperatures stay in the 70's.
