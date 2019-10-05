Mercury rises into the weekend

Another day in the 90s for the Coachella Valley, but today's high temperature of 94° is very seasonal for this time of year. (The 30-year average high is 93°.)

A ridge of high pressure will build to the south of California continuing a warming trend while keeping us nice and dry. Dewpoint temperatures will be in the 20s each day with low humidity.

Warm afternoons but each morning will remain mild. Lows will drip into the 60s creating a cool and pleasant opportunity to be active outdoors. With plenty of sunshine in the forecast, temperatures will be quick to warm into the 90s by the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the uppers 90s by Sunday. Many valley cities will be near or reach the century mark early next week. A cool down will commence the middle of next week.

