Mercury is on the rise... again

Phew! This Tuesday was a hot one and the warming trend is not over yet! Palm Springs recorded a high of 113° this afternoon, while Thermal climbed to 117°, surpassing the previous record set in 1982.

The reason for the heat is a ridge of high pressure that has built westward and will stay with us through Wednesday. Temperatures are well above the seasonal normal (106°) and humidity has decreased with values this afternoon less than 10%.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect tomorrow morning at 11:00 a.m.

Temperatures will be in the one-teens across the valley floor and in the low 100s across the high desert. The warning remains through 8:00 p.m.

The graphic below includes a few basic tips to stay safe during excessive heat events. Public cooling shelters are available. A list of centers in Riverside can be found here.

Heat stroke can be deadly. Treat situation as an emergency and call 9-1-1.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week. On Thursday, high pressure will weaken as a trough of low pressure takes shape along the west coast. This will help cool temperatures through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

