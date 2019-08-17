Mercury is finally dropping!

A break! The mercury has finally dropped and the downward trend will continue through the weekend.

Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 113° this afternoon -- 6° cooler than yesterday!

The reason for today's cool down? The trough of low pressure that has taken shape over the west coast. Allowing cooler air into California, it's also creating breezier evenings, primarily along the interstate.

Afternoon highs will more closely reflect seasonal averages this weekend. Passing clouds join the mix on Sunday but otherwise a nice, dry and tolerable break from the work week!

Enjoy the break... because it will be momentary. High heat returns by the middle of next week.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!