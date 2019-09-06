Looking ahead to drier weather and cooler temperatures

KESQ Morning Weather 9/6/19

Yesterday remained a couple degrees above our seasonal average. We hit a high temperature of 106° where our average this time of year sits at 104°. Though today will be another warm and above average day, humidity will be going down. Without the monsoonal moisture filtering in, conditions will begin to feel a lot more comfortable. There will be a slight chance for an isolated storm to pop up for our mountain areas this afternoon but overall, conditions around the Coachella Valley are expected to remain dry and quiet.

Water vapor imagery on our satellite and radar is already showing this drier air moving into the region.

The reason we are seeing this change in pattern is due to what is happening in the upper levels of our atmosphere. Depicted below, we are seeing a shift with the high pressure filtering in winds that are more westerly than southerly. Southerly flow is what brings monsoonal moisture to our region. Shifting that flow, shifts the region into a drier weather pattern.

We will slowly see a decline in temperatures along with drier conditions. In fact, by Sunday, it looks like we will drop even below seasonal average! By next week, overnight low temperatures will even make it into the lower 70's.

