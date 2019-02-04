First Alert Forecast

Light showers possible Monday, mountain snow expected

Light rain expected Monday, Tuesday

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 05:27 AM PST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 10:41 AM PST

KESQ Weather Feb 04 2019

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Light, scattered showers are expected today, primarily for the west valley. The east valley will likely not see any rain for today. Chances for rain continue into Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected for the mountains, with possible accumulation up to three feet of snow at the highest elevations. Areas like Idyllwild could see up to a foot of additional snow accumulation. Snow levels could drop as low as 3500 ft.

Winds will be gusty, especially in the mountains and other local wind prone spots. Visibility will likely be low in these areas, and travel up and down to higher elevations could be dangerous. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Wednesday at 4 am. 

Cool air left behind from this third Pacific storm and clear skies heading into Thursday could mean the potential for early morning frost. No advisories, watches, or warnings issued yet, but your First Alert weather team will keep you updated. Drier conditions for the end of the work week, with slight chances for showers on Saturday. 


First Alert Forecast

