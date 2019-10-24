Hottest day of the week!

At 5 a.m. tomorrow morning, a Red Flag Warning goes into effect for critical fire weather conditions across Southern California. Humidity will drop to 5% and gusty offshore winds will aid extreme fire behavior.

Wind speeds will strengthen through the morning hours and into the afternoon. Gusts could exceed 60 MPH through the San Gorgonio Pass and gusts on the valley floor 30-40 MPH.

With the northerly wind flow, temperatures will be cooling into the low 90s just in time for the weekend. Further cooling will take place early next week!

