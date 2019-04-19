Hot Friday! Relief is on the way
Hot and dry conditions across Southern California today. Day time highs will hover around 100 degrees across the valley for Friday. Drink lots of water and stay in the shade!
Relief from the heat is on the way in the form of gusty westerly winds that will begin blowing late Friday leading into Saturday.
Weekend planner: hot Friday and then cooling for Saturday and Easter Sunday.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15