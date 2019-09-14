High pressure keeps conditions hot and dry

The dry air and heat will continue throughout the region today. Yesterday's high temperature was 109° and we will be above that by a couple degrees this afternoon. Temperatures across the region will range between 5°-10° above seasonal averages. High pressure is the reason we are feeling the heat across the region. It has taken over a larger area today compared to yesterday continuing the heat and the drier air.

High pressure will slowly move out of here going into tomorrow and a Pacific trough will move overhead. This low pressure will bring cooler weather to Southern California, a deep marine layer to our coastal regions, more clouds for the deserts and mountains, and eventually some gusty winds for wind prone locations by Monday. Cooler temperatures will continue through the next week, dipping into the 90's.

For now, 111° is expected for the high temperature in Palm Springs this afternoon with triple digits lasting through the next couple days as we see a gradual cool down.

