Wooo! We were feeling the heat on this Friday! Palm Springs climbed to 112°, 9 degrees above the seasonal norm.

Saturday will only be hotter with one-teens forecast across the Coachella Valley. This is due to a ridge of high pressure that has expanded over Southern California from the west. It will begin to breakdown on Sunday and will result in our temperatures slowly but steadily cooling.

