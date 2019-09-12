Here comes a warm up!

The 90s were nice the last couple of days but now we're heating back up! The average high for today's date is 102°. Palm Springs recorded 104° and Thermal peaked at 105°. Not extreme but warmer than yesterday! The warming trend will continue into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over Southern California.

Plenty of sunshine and drier conditions -- that's what we can anticipate over the coming days. Dew point temperatures will lower into the 30s on Friday. The hottest day of the week will be Saturday with high temperatures near 110°. We'll reverse the temperature trend and bring in more clouds beginning. Sunday.

