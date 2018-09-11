Heading Back To September Norms...

After a HOT weekend, our desert is leveling back out to more typical temperatures for this time of year. Palm Springs recorded a high of 108° Monday afternoon -- just 6 degrees above the average high.

Further cooling is in the forecast for the work week ahead but it will happen steadily. No extremes to talk about this week. Our weather pattern setup will also continue gusty evening winds for the San Gorgonio Pass and communities near I-10.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!