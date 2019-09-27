Gusty winds prepare to move into the desert

Breezy conditions are moving into the desert and stronger gusts are soon to follow!

A strong winter storm moving down from the north will strengthen onshore flow, resulting in the gusty conditions here in the desert.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the High Desert for wind gusts between 40-50 MPH.

Travel with caution as the gusty winds may blow debris into the roadway, as well as make it difficult to stay in your lane.

Afternoon highs are dropping into the 80s this weekend! That's below the seasonal average and that trend will carry on into next week.

