Gusty winds on the way

Another area of low pressure swoops down the coastline for the start of the work week, bringing with it cooler air, a bit of moisture, and stronger winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect on Tuesday from 10 am to 9 pm. Isolated gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

As that trough of low pressure moves inland from the Eastern Pacific, it will send more moisture across Southern California. Light showers look to develop along our local mountains on Tuesday but the desert only seeing that moisture in the form of more clouds overhead.

Following this change in weather patterns, we warm up. Temperatures aim toward the mid to upper 90's by the end of the work week, but a more mild weekend follows.