Gusty Winds Felt Across Desert

Here's a look at the strongest recorded gusts around the valley as of 6PM:

Gusty conditions will remain throughout the Coachella Valley tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 11PM. Use extra caution if planning to drive this evening as strong cross winds can make it difficult to stay in your lane. Blowing sand and dust can also reduce visibility. North Indian Canyon Drive at the wash remains closed.

The reason for the wind is an area of low pressure moving across the desert southwest. As it continues to move eastward, the wind will relax and all of the moisture in our atmosphere will dry out.

Lots of sunshine and lower relative humidity values will join us on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!