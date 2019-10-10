Powerful Winds & High Fire Danger
Red Flag Warning Expires at 8 AM Friday
The Red Flag Warning is now in place until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow for the Coachella Valley, but areas surrounding the valley will see the warning last for a longer duration.
The dome of high pressure is a cooler air mass, so temperatures will be below normal, but winds circulating around that ridge will result in Santa Ana conditions for SoCal, especially West of the Banning Pass. Winds will remain gusty on the Valley floor through tomorrow morning. Wind gusts will exceed 30 MPH for some valley cities.
Friendly PSA: close down your patio umbrellas and bring lightweight items inside!
Highs today will run in the mid-eighties.
We're back on track for more seasonal conditions into the Columbus Day Weekend and much of next week, with much lighter winds.
