First Alert Forecast

Breezy, Dry and Cooler!

Fire Danger Continues

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 03:47 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 01:20 PM PDT

Gusty winds continue but Santa Ana winds are taking over from the strong northwest winds we experienced last night at the hands of a vigorous front moving through that deliver cooler weather to SoCal.

Winds are expected to continue into much of the week, keeping humidity low and fire dnager at critical levels.

Red Flag Warnings surround the valley, we the bulk of the Valley is not included in those. Desert Hot Springs, is. And this morning, the Air Quality Alert continued because of the Martinez fire, but may expire shortly.

Highs will remain well below seasonal levels all week long, with a cool crisp 75 for the daytime high on Halloween! It should be a great evening for Trick or Treaters!

