Gusty winds and bone dry conditions remain

What a cool day in the Coachella Valley! Temperatures mostly staying in the 60's throughout the day! Winds are being felt across Southern California. Santa Ana winds from the east to northeast. Conditions are bone dry with dew points in the negative digits. Elevated fire weather remains a concern through Thursday.

As of 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019 the last 24 peak wind gusts are as follows:

Winds will still be gusty this evening through tomorrow afternoon but will diminish slowly.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday where winds will begin to diminish through tomorrow afternoon. Damaging winds will still be possible from the east to northeast with winds 20-30 mph and gusts exceeding 50 mph at times. Winds will remain the strongest near and below the Cajon pass and San Gorgonio Passes and near coastal slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains. These winds have the potential to down trees and power lines.

Due to the bone dry air, a Red Flag Warning also remains in effect through 6 p.m. on Thursday. Humidity will be between 3%-10%. If a fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid growth which would threaten life and property.

Winds will diminish heading throughout Thursday but dry air will remain in place. It won't be until Sunday where we will begin to pick back up on an onshore flow, providing relief from drier air.

Tomorrow through the weekend temperatures will start to make their way back up to seasonal average. Halloween still remaining cooler.

