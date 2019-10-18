First Alert Forecast

Winds Abating, Mild Weekend Ahead

Santa Ana Winds Return Next Week

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 06:34 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:08 AM PDT

Smoke from the Martinez fire in Thermal continues to create problems and cause concern for nearby residents. The Smoke Advisory has been extended yet again, now through Friday afternoon.

The winds are easing as we head into the weekend, as Wind Advisories expire...

High pressure building in will provide stability to our forecast this weekend, with highs near seasonal levels.

Looks daytime highs near 90, next week, we'll warm up a bit as Santa Ana winds return to the forecast.

 

 

 

First Alert Forecast

