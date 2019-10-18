Winds Abating, Mild Weekend Ahead

Smoke from the Martinez fire in Thermal continues to create problems and cause concern for nearby residents. The Smoke Advisory has been extended yet again, now through Friday afternoon.

The winds are easing as we head into the weekend, as Wind Advisories expire...

High pressure building in will provide stability to our forecast this weekend, with highs near seasonal levels.

Looks daytime highs near 90, next week, we'll warm up a bit as Santa Ana winds return to the forecast.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!