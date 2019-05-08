Gusty, Dusty and Cool

Gusty winds are sticking around as an area of low pressure moves from California into Arizona, but the mild temperatures left behind in the wake of that storm are quite pleasant. Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 83° this afternoon, 8 degrees below the seasonal norm.



Gusty winds continue to be felt across the desert floor.

Here's a look at the strongest gusts as of 5PM:

A slight warm up for the middle of the week with highs in the upper 80s but cooler air will return for the end of the week with yet another weather system developing on Thursday. A chance of showers between Thursday night and Sunday is in the forecast as the next area of low pressure wraps moisture around into Southern California.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!