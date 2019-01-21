Gusty conditions dominate the start of the work week
Strong winds expected today, tomorrow
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Strong winds strike the Coachella Valley early Monday morning and are expected to continue over the next couple of days.
A shortwave trough is traveling through the state, bringing light precipitation to the mountains and thick cloud cover for areas of higher elevation surrounding the valley. Locally, winds continue to shove through in response to this change in our weather pattern.
Data indicates gusts upwards of 80 have been clocked in the mountains during the early morning hours of Monday. This is the peak time for these strong winds. The San Gorgonio Pass and the mountains are expected to see the bulk of the wind for the first day of the work week.
A ridge of high pressure builds in following that shortwave trough causing winds to shift direction. Monday night heading into Tuesday a Santa Ana wind event begins. Winds will not be quite as strong as we will experience Monday, but still noticeable and possibly challenging for drivers.
A high wind warning is in place for the valley and mountains through 2 pm today. A wind advisory is currently in place for much of Southern California and around the perimeter of that high wind warning. With the start of the second wind event, another wind advisory will be in place including parts of the Coachella Valley starting Tuesday at midnight and lasting until noon on Wednesday.
Following the wind, much calmer conditions with temperatures rising just slightly above what's considered normal for this time of year in the low 70's. Increasing cloud cover through the weekend.
Stay with your First Alert Weather Team while we track these conditions.
