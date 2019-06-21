Wind Advisory in effect Friday
Wind Advisory in effect until 9 PM
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Gusty conditions continue for Friday with a Wind Advisory in place until 9 PM. During this time, take extra caution on valley roadways. Peak wind speeds could be upwards of 50 MPH in some areas locally.
Low pressure is the cause of these winds. A drop in temperatures is expected in response to cooler air rushing in from further west. Not a bad way to start the first day of astronomical summer!
Temperatures will stay below normal in response to winds, but expect heat to make a rebound by the weekend. Triple digits return by Saturday.
Next week looks to remain overall seasonal, with mild, calm conditions, and sunny skies.
