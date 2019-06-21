Wind Advisory in effect Friday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Gusty conditions continue for Friday with a Wind Advisory in place until 9 PM. During this time, take extra caution on valley roadways. Peak wind speeds could be upwards of 50 MPH in some areas locally.

Low pressure is the cause of these winds. A drop in temperatures is expected in response to cooler air rushing in from further west. Not a bad way to start the first day of astronomical summer!

Tomorrow (Friday) is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere.



Mañana (viernes) es el solsticio de verano, el día más largo en el hemisferio norte. #cawx #summersolstice #sunrise #sunset #summer pic.twitter.com/EbzuufzDFh — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 21, 2019

Temperatures will stay below normal in response to winds, but expect heat to make a rebound by the weekend. Triple digits return by Saturday.

Next week looks to remain overall seasonal, with mild, calm conditions, and sunny skies.