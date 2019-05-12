Gradually drying out

A quick afternoon shower is still possible for today, but it appears most likely that local mountains will see the bulk of that moisture. Skies will graudally clear as low pressure moves on, but expect to see some clouds around areas of higher elevation. Thunderstorm development is still possible, though unlikely.

Heading into the start of next week, expect warmer and drier condtions, as a ridge of high pressure builds in over the region. Expect temperatures to soar near the triple digits.

Winds and chances for rain return Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also drop back to the 80's.