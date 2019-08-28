Getting warmer and staying muggy
High pressure continues keep temperatures above normal for this time of year, with southerly winds cycling in additional moisture from the south.
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for areas east and south of the Coachella Valley from Friday morning to Saturday night, as the atmosphere dries slightly, and temperatures shoot up a few degrees higher. Stay hydrated and safe during this holiday weekend.
Following the excessive heat, humidity returns. Thunderstorm development looks possible for both Sunday and Monday. Stay with us while we track these conditions.
