Get your 4th of July forecast here!

Clear skies and dry conditions for 4th of July should make for perfect viewing of firework spectaculars around the valley! See all the scheduled events here: https://bit.ly/309GC75

Temperatures will be warm today in the low triple digits. By tonight, we'll see 90's with some wind. Wind prone spots will be occasionally gusty this evening, but most areas will just feel a light breeze.

Expect a warm up for the middle of next week. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for details in the days ahead.