Flash flood threat continues into this evening

Monsoonal thunderstorms have developed over Riverside county mountains this afternoon, with one severe storm producing torrential rain, 60 MPH gusts and quarter size hail.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for HWY 74 between Anza and Mountain Center until 5:30 p.m. Heavy rain has already occurred south of the Cranston burn scar. Excessive rainfall will likely result in a debris flow.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all the Coachella Valley until 8:00 p.m. as any thunderstorms that develop through the afternoon have the capability of producing torrential rains. Never attempt to cross a flooded roadway.

Monsoonal thunderstorms will continue to develop through the week. Drying and gradual cooling occurs Friday through the weekend.

