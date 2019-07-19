Finally Friday and Staying Seasonal

Seasonal temperatures continue to be felt across the Coachella Valley on this Friday and will continue to be the case through the weekend. A high of 107° was recorded in Palm Springs this afternoon. Thermal maxed out at 110°. Despite these being typical conditions for this time of year, it's important not to forget that even in the "mild" morning hours, the inside of a vehicle can rise almost 20° in just 10 minutes! Look before you lock.

The same ridge of high pressure that is bringing widespread excessive heat to much of the nation is also the reason for the break in any moisture affecting our desert. Enjoy the dew point temperatures in the 30s and 40s now, because come Monday they will climb near 60° creating a sticky situation.

Monsoonal moisture comes charging back into the desert southwest early next week. The Coachella Valley will first begin to notice this Sunday afternoon/evening with a gradual increase in cloud cover. Muggy conditions will be with us on Monday along with the chance for thunderstorms for local mountains.

