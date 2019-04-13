Festival Season Is Here!

Like yesterday, we were greeted to the morning with low temperatures in the upper 50s and high temperatures in the mid 80s. A very spring-like day here in the desert... especially when you add in the wind!

Here is a look at some of the strongest gusts around the Coachella Valley as of 4PM:

Looking ahead to the weekend we'll be enjoying a whole lot of sunshine on Saturday with temperatures climbing into the 90s. This is due to a ridge of high pressure over the Eastern Pacific moving to the east, encompassing Southern California.

A few more clouds will join for Sunday but it will still be a warm and dry day across the desert.

