Feels Like Fall!

COOL low and MILD highs -- that's the name of the game for the week ahead. Desert cities will continue to wake up to temperatures in the 40s/50s and experience afternoon in the 70s.

Each day we'll spot a mixture of sunshine and clouds and more humidity streams into Southern California from the west. Much needed recovery in the wake of multiple wildfires.

Looking ahead to the middle of the week, a Pacific system will bring rain to the Golden State. It's primarily Northern California that looks to have any real accumulation but Southern California does have a chance at some light rain late Wednesday/ early Thursday.

Be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecasts on-air and online as specifics of this event become clearer.

