Fantastic weather for the weekend

Dry air has finally arrived! Monsoonal moisture has retreated east and now we're left with dew point temperatures in the 30s! Relative humidity values have been below 10% throughout the afternoon.

With the arrival of a trough of low pressure from the west, desert temperatures have returned to the seasonal average for this time of year. The mercury will continue to drop a few degrees into the weekend. That same trough of low pressure is also responsible for strengthening onshore flow.

Breezy conditions will be felt this evening and the next with gusts near 30 MPH along the interstate. Close those patio umbrellas if not in use!

Despite the wind, a lot of sunshine and pleasant weather will be with the Coachella Valley for a weekend when many people will be traveling to the desert.

