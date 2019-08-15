First Alert Forecast

Excessive Heat Warning Remains in Effect

Palm Springs ties record high of 117°

By:

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 05:25 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:16 AM PDT

KESQ Weather August 15

Yesterday we tied the record of 117 for the daytime high, and I expect we'll match today's 118 record later this afternoon.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m., and the Heat Advisory for the Inland Empire is also still active.

I'm looking for 117 or better today.

The numbers come down a bit as we hit the weekend.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather

