Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Monday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Temperatures continue to soar above what's considered normal for this time of year. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas, as well as a Heat Advisory for areas of Riverside County, further west. Both are set to expire at 8 p.m. Monday.

Looking like a warm Saturday is in store for SoCal! Make sure to apply that sunscreen with pride and hydrate if you're out and about. Have a great weekend! 😎 #cawx #socal #summerdays pic.twitter.com/YFDJK52dbl — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 13, 2019

During this time, it's important to be extra cautious to avoid heat exhaustion. If you begin to feel ill and symptoms do not improve after attempting to cool down, call 911.

Summer Heat Tips

Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle

Drink water and stay hydrated

Reduce strenuous activities

Find shade or stay in A/C

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

High pressure continues to keep us hot and also cycles in moisture from the Gulf of California. Dew points will be elevated in the 50's for Saturday and Sunday. Evaporative or swamp coolers may not work effectively.

Temperatures gradually decline by the middle of next week, back to more seasonal conditions.

