Excessive Heat Moving Into Desert

A high temperature of 109° was recorded this afternoon both in Palm Springs and Thermal. Temperatures will be on the rise for the rest of the week and an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Friday morning at 10 a.m. Get ready for the trend of highs 5° to 10° above the seasonal norm (105°) to continue.

The hottest day will be Saturday with a forecast high of 114°. The mercury will begin to drop on Sunday as another surge of monsoonal moisture moves into Southern California. Best chance for thunderstorms to develop in Riverside county is on Monday.

For those of you keeping an eye on the tropics, Dorian is now and category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds recorded at 85 MPH. Being back over open water and in a very moist environment, strengthening into a major hurricane (category 3+) is forcast before making landfall in Florida.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!