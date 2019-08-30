Excessive Heat is back for the Coachella Valley

High pressure has positioned itself over the region and this will create hot and dry conditions for us throughout the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will be warmer than average, creating excessive heat with those temperatures ranging 110°-115° through Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect beginning today at 10 a.m. today and will last through 8 p.m. Saturday. This means there will be a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures. Overexposure to heat can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop. Without caution or intervention, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke. It is also important to remember to never leave your children or pets inside of an unattended vehicle.

After Saturday, high pressure moves towards the east and the wide clockwise circulation allows for monsoonal moisture to steer back into the region. Not only will we have the moisture back, but we also have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms moving into the beginning part of the work week.

We will watch these chances closely and keep you up to date on any risks associated with these storms. As of now, it looks that chances are slight but the range of rainfall looks more widespread.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!