Excessive heat, here we come!

Expect a small break from moisture in the days to come, but much warmer temperatures.

High pressure continues to dominate the region, bringing temperatures 10-15° above normal by the end of the week. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Coachella Valley and Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for surrounding areas.

Next week, we get another surge of monsoonal moisture. Your #FirstAlert Weather team is seeing chances for storms Labor Day and Tuesday. Stay with us as we track these conditions.