Each Day Continues To Heat Up

Hotter... and hotter!

Each day this week, since Monday, has been warmer than the day prior. For this Thursday afternoon, Palm Springs recorded 107° and Thermal reached 110°!

This trend will continue into the weekend with Saturday being the hottest day of the week with afternoon highs 10° above the seasonal norm. Sunday will be warm as well but the ridge of high pressure that is bringing the heat will finally break down and allow us to cool off.

While no weather alert has been issued for the Coachella Valley directly (yet), surrounding desert areas are included in an Excessive Heat Watch on Saturday. Plan your weekend activities accordingly and be mindful of what your body is telling you!

