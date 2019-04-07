Dry for Sunday, big warm up on the way
A warm day on Sunday. Day time high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s across the Coachella Valley for Sunday. Partly cloudy and very dry outside.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
First Alert Weather
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Photo Galleries
-
Updated On this day: April 7
-
-
-
-