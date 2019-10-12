Dry and seasonal

Conditions across the Coachella Valley are expected to remain dry today and throughout the weekend. Winds will remain lighter as the strong low pressure system has pushed farther east.

Across the coast, the marine layer will begin to deepen again for this afternoon but for inland areas, conditions will stay sunny and dry.

Dew points will be in the single digits for many through the day.

Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages for the weekend before we start to slowly see a bit of a warming trend moving into the middle of the week.

Expect a nice and comfortable weekend ahead with light winds, dry air, and seasonal temperatures.

