Dry and near average for the last day of Summer

Yesterday we started off with a low of 71° and ended with a high of 99°. That high temperature is exactly the seasonal average for Palm Springs Airport for September 21st. Conditions today will remain very similar. Winds are expected to be light throughout the afternoon with a few clouds overhead. A weak ridge of high pressure is what has warmed our temperatures these last two days, keeping conditions near our seasonal average mark. For the morning dew points are in the 30's and 40's and will remain dry through the afternoon. Around lunch time, humidity will be around 10%.

Today is the last day of Summer, which means tomorrow is the first day of Fall!

Astronomical Fall is what begins on September 23rd. This definition of season, is based on the tilt of the Earth and is what we normally go by for the beginning of Fall. Meteorological Fall began on September 1st. This definition is based on the annual temperature cycle. For the first day of Fall our average temperature still remains warm at 98°. As we go throughout the Fall season and inch closer to Winter, our average temperature drops to 66°! The end of Fall this year will be on December 21st.

For the next few days expect temperatures to linger near our seasonal averages with a small warm up by Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will be arriving by the later end of the week. We are looking ahead to high's in the 80's with overnight low temperatures in the 60's.

