Changes Coming for Weekend Weather

Cooler conditions will arrive as we head into the weekend, but today, high pressure is still focusing Santa Ana winds into SoCal.

Those winds will keep fire danger high through the Inland Empire stretching to the coast, along with gusty winds and a heat advisory. The Red Flag Warning should expire later this afternoon. A smoke advisory remains in effect for the Valley through today.

Highs will come down, dropping into the eighties into the weekend and next week, with lows falling into the fifties!

