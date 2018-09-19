Countdown To Fall

With a high temperature of just 104°, it's a sign of change! The fall equinox is a mere 4 days away and while our cool down is subtle, the mercury is dropping.

The next few days will offer further changes, including further cooling and a rise in humidity.

The boost is moisture will be thanks to a tropical air mass to our south that is slowly moving northward. Expect our dew point temperatures to climb on Thursday into the 50s and 60s with continuation into Friday! A sticky way to bring the work week to a close.

