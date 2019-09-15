Cooling trend begins

An area of low pressure has moved into the region and will stick around cooling temperatures down. Today will still be in the triple digits but, it will be significantly cooler than yesterday where we hit a high temperature of 110°. The average for this time of year is 102°, and we are expecting to be just above that for this afternoon. This low pressure system will continue to bring cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and dry air to the Coachella Valley through next week.

Another area of low pressure will move in by next week continuing the cooling trend by bringing temperatures in the 90's for our afternoon high's.

For the next few days, we will still look at triple digits but, the cooling trend is underway. Temperatures are finally beginning to look like Fall! Overnight, we can start to see some lows dipping into the upper 60's.

Southwest winds will develop over wind prone locations moving into Monday afternoon and evening with gusts nearing 30-50 mph. Humidity values will fall near 15% creating the potential for elevated fire weather conditions for a few hours before winds drop off.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!