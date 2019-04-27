Cooling down with more wind

Temperatures remain warm today, but we are in the midst of a cool down. Low pressure is set to arrive by the start of the work week. That will mean more wind, chance showers and possible thunderstorms by Monday.

In the meantime, wind continues to move in off the coast. Expect occassionally gusty conditions to continue, especially heading into the evening hours.

As that low pressure arrives from Sunday to Monday, more moisture enters the atmosphere. This creates an increased opportunity for some passing showers, though accumulation looks limited at this time.

Since cool, moist air will be quickly approaching our current warm, dry conditions, it's possible we could see thunderstorms develop around the valley.

Following these changes, cooler and more seasonal temperatures stick around for the work week, with a warm-up to the 90's expected by next weekend.