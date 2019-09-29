Cooling down well below seasonal average

Yesterday's high temperature was 89° with a low starting off at 68°. A nice, cool, below average day. Today will be very similar with below average temperatures. In fact, today will be even cooler than yesterday. A strong low pressure system has pushed from the north farther to the south allowing for cooler temperatures to continue throughout the region. In the Pacific Northwest, temperatures are expected to be 30° below seasonal normals. Here in Southern California, we are looking at temperatures about 10° below our normal for this time of year. For Palm Springs, the normal for today is 96°.

Another gusty day will be in store for this Sunday. Winds will drop below advisory levels today but you can still expect breezy conditions to persist through wind prone regions. Through the day, gusts could reach between 20-30 mph.

Temperatures for the next few days will remain mild and below average. There is a warming trend occurring back into the 90's by the middle of the week but still below seasonal average.

The KESQ First Alert weather app is FREE to download and includes video forecasts as well as real-time radar. Download here.