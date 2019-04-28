First Alert Forecast

Cooling down and then possible showers

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 11:29 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 11:29 PM PDT

Daytime high temperatures for Sunday in the mid 90s and in the upper 90s for the east valley.

Partly cloudy for Sunday morning and gusty out of the west.

Approaching low pressure will cool us to the mid 80s by Monday.


First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather

