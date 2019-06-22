Coolest Day of the Week

The trough of low pressure that moved down from the north is the reason for yesterday and today's gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Today is the pinnacle of the cool down with highs maxing out in the 90s across the desert! The average high for today's date is 103° and Palm Springs only reached 94°.

Strongest gusts as of 5PM Friday afternoon include:

- Whitewater: 64 MPH

- Sky Valley: 57 MPH

- Thousand Palms: 49 MPH

- Palm Springs: 47 MPH

- Pinyon Pines: 42 MPH

- Thermal: 36 MPH

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of the Coachella Valley until 9PM tonight. The gusty winds will gradually taper into Saturday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will slowly build back over the west coast through the weekend bringing warmer and calmer conditions to Southern California. Dew point temperatures will also drop into the 40s with an offshore flow helping bring in drier air. The highs we'll be feeling here in the desert are average for this time of year. Overall, the first weekend of summer looks to be a winner!

