First Alert Forecast

Cooler temperatures felt across the desert

7° cooler than yesterday!

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

Palm Springs' high temperature this afternoon peak at 109° -- that's seven degrees cooler than yesterday! We'll take it! 

The reason for the cooler air is a trough of low pressure to our north. It'll continue to provide relief for the close of the work week but sadly can't hang around much longer.

Cooling will continue into Friday with afternoon highs returning to seasonal temperatures for this time of year. We'll keep a comfortable weekend but an increase in humidity can be expected to kickstart the next week!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT FORECAST!


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries