Cooler temperatures felt across the desert
7° cooler than yesterday!
Palm Springs' high temperature this afternoon peak at 109° -- that's seven degrees cooler than yesterday! We'll take it!
The reason for the cooler air is a trough of low pressure to our north. It'll continue to provide relief for the close of the work week but sadly can't hang around much longer.
Cooling will continue into Friday with afternoon highs returning to seasonal temperatures for this time of year. We'll keep a comfortable weekend but an increase in humidity can be expected to kickstart the next week!
